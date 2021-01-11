Kansas ranks high in US for work on wind energy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly noted the state’s continued emphasis on wind energy, and recent recognition for those efforts.

Kansas returned to the top spot in the country for the percentage of energy generated through wind, reclaiming the ranking from the 2019 leader Iowa. Kansas also ranked fourth in both aerospace and in installed wind power capacity, in Business Facilities Magazine’s rankings.

“I’m pleased that these national accolades have confirmed what Kansans have known to be true – our state is a driving force when it comes to wind power expansion, development, and innovation in our country,” Governor Kelly said. “I thank all the hardworking Kansans across the state who put in the work to make this possible. My administration will continue to support wind power initiatives that will not only allow us to maintain our top-tier rankings, but also create jobs and boost economic development statewide.”

