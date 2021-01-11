Kansas lawmakers discuss upcoming legislative session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Monday, Kansas lawmakers will face a packed agenda and a few new challenges when they meet for the first legislative session during a pandemic.

“I’m excited to be able to get back to work and I hope we can stay in session and do the work that needs to be done because we left so much on the table,” said Brenda Dietrich, serving in the Kansas House of Representatives from the 52nd district.

“It’s going to be a crazy session just logistically right? We’re not going to be able to be in all the rooms together. We’re going to have to be spread out. My hope is we can get done what we need to get done so we can respond to Covid and not just the pandemic and not just a virus but the ramifications of it, our small businesses that are suffering. Let’s put in things we can, as quickly as we can, because who knows if the legislature will be able to operate through May,” said Fred Patton, serving in the Kansas House of Representatives from the 50th district.

On Sunday the Kansas chamber released the legislative agenda showing that lawmakers plan to address the impact the pandemic had on the state’s economy.

“We need to look at small businesses and restaurants. Are there are some things we can do from a tax perspective, from a state perspective?” Additional block grants to help those people get through the pandemic into next year, said Jim Gartner.

Taxation, legal reformation, and education will also be major topics of discussion for both the house and senate.

“I’m still hopeful that we can get Medicaid expansion pass. That’s one of the things that I’ve worked on over the years. School funding, we got that taken care of, eliminated those lawsuits in years past and I hope that we can continue, that we have funding for our schools and our children,” said Virgil Weigel, serving in the Kansas House of Representatives from the 56th district.

