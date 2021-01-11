Gov. Kelly proposes consolidating new state agency

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly plans to submit a proposal for a new state agency.

The agency, which Kelly proposed last year as well, would combine the Department for Children and Families and the Department for Aging and Disability Services into a single organization.

The new Kansas Department of Human Services would include the programs currently in place at those two agencies; and be headed by Laura Howard, who already leads both DCF and KDADS.

Gov. Kelly and Howard say the new agency would would modernize their systems and make it easier for clients to access all of their services.

“Creating the Department of Human Services ensures Kansas families and individuals have easier access to critical services and improves engagement between our service centers, clients, and local stakeholders by creating a single point of entry for those accessing a variety of needs,” Governor Kelly said.

“This is not going to be business as usual,” Howard said. “This new combined agency provides us the opportunity to modernize systems for youth, families, and the elderly. KDHS means less bureaucracy standing between clients and the services they need.”

