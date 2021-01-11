Geary Community Hospital warning of COVID-19 vaccine scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Community Hospital says it has received several reports from people saying someone called them to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a post made on the hospital’s Facebook page, the calls are being made from an unknown number. Kansas is currently in Phase 1 of its vaccine distribution; healthcare professionals are not calling members of the community to schedule a vaccine.

If you receive calls requesting to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, you are advised not to give any information over the phone.

