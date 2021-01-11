Advertisement

Former Shawnee County Undersheriff Jay Simecka sworn in Monday as sheriff of Morris County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Shawnee County Undersheriff Jay Simecka on Monday was sworn in as the top law officer in Morris County.

Simecka became the official Morris County sheriff during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday in the Morris County Courthouse in Council Grove.

Simecka, 50, who served nearly 27 years in the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, was elected to the office in August.

He will oversee a staff of an undersheriff and six deputies.

Simecka said he plans to take the experience and knowledge he gained from his years in various capacities at the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and put them to use in his new role.

“One of the platforms that I believe in is building partnership capacity,” Simecka said. “The collaboration with the community, fostering a positive work environment, a community environment, is so important to building trust for the foundation of us to be able to solve problems together.”

Simecka and his wife, who is from Morris County, moved to Council Grove about six years ago to be closer to her family. Since that time, Simecka commuted to work in Topeka with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, a distance of about 65 miles each way.

Before taking office, Simecka said he asked the previous Morris County sheriff, Scott Coover, to stay on the staff and serve as undersheriff. Simecka defeated Coover in the August election.

Simecka said Coover gave his offer some thought and agreed to stay on as undersheriff.

Also, Simecka said, Coover’s undersheriff, John Riffel, also has agreed to stay on the Morris County Sheriff’s Office staff and serve as the chief deputy.

