Darren Sproles elected into College Football Hall of Fame

Kansas State legendary athlete Darren Sproles has one final run to make, this time in celebration for his incredible career.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State legendary athlete Darren Sproles has one final run to make, this time in celebration for his incredible career.

The K-State running back was selected to the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Sproles was a First Team All-America selection in 2003 and a three-time All-Big 12 honoree during his career in Manhattan. Sproles held 28 school records after graduation, 21 of which still stand 15 seasons later.

The Olathe, Kansas native ran for 4,979 career yards, ranking third most in Big 12 history and nearly 2,00 yards more than any other player in K-State history.

Sproles placed fifth in the 2003 Heisman Trophy voting.

He makes it six Wildcats total to be selected into the College Football Hall of Fame. Sproles joins linebackers Gary Spani (Class of 2002) and Mark Simoneau (Class of 2012), as well as coaches Lynn “Pappy” Waldorf (Class of 1966), Charles Bachman (Class of 1978) and Bill Snyder (Class of 2015).

After leaving behind a historic career with Kansas State, Sproles put forth an equally exceptional, 16-year NFL career playing for three NFL franchises.

Sproles finished his NFL career as a three-time Pro Bowl selection and won a Super bowl Ring in 2017. He retired following the 2019 season with the sixth most career all-purpose yards in NFL history with 19,696 yards. He was also named a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

