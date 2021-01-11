Advertisement

Chiefs to host playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on WIBW

Arrowhead Stadium is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
Arrowhead Stadium is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After waiting a week, the Kansas City Chiefs learned they will open their “Run It Back” tour at home against the Cleveland Browns.

KC, being the highest seeded team, was given the lowest seeded team still in the hunt for the AFC Conference Championship to play in the Divisional Round.

The Browns dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in the Wildcard Round of the AFC Conference Playoffs. Cleveland’s the sixth-seeded team and the lowest seeded team still alive.

Winners of the Divisional Round will advance to the AFC Conference Championship.

The game between the Chiefs and the Browns will be played Sunday, Jan. 17 exclusively on WIBW. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT on CBS.

