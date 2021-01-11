Advertisement

AG Schmidt announces efforts to enhance human trafficking prevention in Kansas

(KOSA)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that he will continue working to bring awareness of human trafficking in the state during Monday’s legislative session.

January 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and Schmidt said he will request the reintroduction of two bills that were introduced during the 2020 legislative session but failed to pass when COVID-19 cut the session short.

The first bill would require posting of the National Human Trafficking Hotline in certain businesses and public places. The second bill would change the terminology used to describe crimes associated with trafficking and sexual exploitation.

“Since our state’s first anti-human trafficking law was enacted in 2005, Kansas has worked with strong bipartisan support to make great strides in combating this crime against human dignity,” Schmidt said. “These two proposals will advance the state’s efforts to help identify, support, and obtain justice for victims.”

Both bills came to be after recommendations by the attorney general’s Human Trafficking Advisory Board, which includes members of law enforcement, court personnel, state agency representatives, and survivors of human trafficking.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, human trafficking is one of the largest and fastest-growing criminal industries in the world. For more information about human trafficking or to learn about potential signs of human trafficking, click here or contact the attorney general’s victim services hotline at 800-828-9745.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Joseph W. Howell, 49, of Topeka, died of injuries after he exchanged gunfire...
Man dies early Monday in officer-involved shooting in North Topeka
A Lawrence man is being held on an attempted second-degree murder charge due to a domestic...
Lawrence man being held on attempted second degree murder charge
Topeka Public Schools going back to remote learning
Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
Arrowhead Stadium is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
Chiefs to host playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on WIBW

Latest News

Harvesters teamed with local volunteers to help the hungry.
Food distributed to those in need
The number for the national suicide prevention lifeline.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff reminds residents of lifesaving resources
Crews make quick work of fire Tuesday near downtown Topeka
Kansas House Democrats file complaint against Rep. Aaron Coleman
Four-vehicle collision slows traffic on busy street in west-central Topeka