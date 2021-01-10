Warming trend with well above average temperatures starting tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Monday will be the start of our warming trend with well above average temperatures expected for much of the work week. The average high for this time of year is about 39 degrees. Many locations on Wednesday and even Thursday may see 15-20 degrees above that!

Sunday night will be a cold one with lows in the low 20s. Skies will be partly cloudy and begin clearing after 3am. Winds will be light and variable.

Monday, after a cold start to the day with clouds continuing to clear out, skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10mph.

Tuesday we get even warmer with highs for everyone in the mid to upper 50s with lots of sunshine. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10mph.

Wednesday is looking to be our nicest day of the week with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s and possibly some low 60s. Winds will be light from the SW at 5-10mph.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Thursday a dry cold front will be pushing through. The front will be bringing cooler air south, and breezy conditions with it. At this time it is still a little early pinpointing when the front will push through. If the front comes through earlier in the day, highs Thursday will be cooler than currently forecasted. If the front waits to come through until the evening or overnight hours, highs will likely be warmer than what is currently forecasted. Current thinking is highs will be in the upper 50s, and possibly many locations seeing low 60s (if the front holds off a bit). Regardless, we will see gusty winds and cooler air for Friday with more clouds building back in for the weekend.

Taking Action: Have the sunglasses and short sleeves ready for this week, as you will need them through at least Thursday!

