Sundays Forecast: Freezing fog early, partly sunny afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday will be the last cloudy and chilly day for a while as a big warm up will begin at the start of the new work week on Monday. Sunday will start off with some patchy freezing fog through 9am. A few slick spots will be possible, mainly on bridges and overpasses. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s with winds from the N at 5mph.

Sunday night will have mostly cloudy skies with calm winds. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Our average high for this time of year is 39 degrees. Highs next week will be well above average through at least Thursday. Some locations may see highs 20 degrees above average mid week!

We will see a switch in the wind direction starting on Monday from a Northerly wind to a Southerly wind. This will bring some warmth up from the South, allowing for us to start warming up. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday, we will get even warmer with highs in the 50s. Wednesday appears to be the nicest day next week with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Some locations on Wednesday may even see some low 60s!

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

We will remain with a quiet weather pattern through Thursday. Sometime during the day Thursday a cold front will be pushing through. At this time, it appears the front will be a dry one, mostly just bringing cooler air S and breezy conditions. Timing of the front will dictate how warm we get on Thursday. If the front comes through earlier in the day, we will have cooler highs. If it comes through late in the day, we will warm up to highs in the upper 50s.

Precipitation chances are very low for the next 8 days.

Taking Action: Watch out for a few slick spots Sunday morning due to freezing fog. Have the sunglasses handy, as you will need them this work week!

