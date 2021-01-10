No. 5 Ichabods lose first game of the season, falling 74-67 to No. 22 Missouri Western

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WIBW) - No. 5 Washburn suffers their first loss of the season, falling 74-67 on the road against No. 22 Missouri Western.

Washburn’s usual high-octane offense struggled to score efficiently. The Ichabods were held to 29.7% shooting from the floor and 19.4% from three-point territory. Both marks are new season lows.

With the offense struggling to put the ball through the hoop, the Ichabods were also turning over the ball at a high rate. The team game up 15 turnovers that led to 16 points for the Griffons off turnovers.

Tyler Geiman put up a double-double in the losing effort. He scored 20 points and hauled in 12 rebounds. Jalen Lewis and Tyler Nelson were the only other Ichabods scorers that put up double figure point totals. Both scored 12 points.

Up next, Washburn (8-1, 8-1) will return home to play Missouri Southern Thursday, Jan. 14. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

