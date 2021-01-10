Advertisement

A Topeka artist spends over 2,000 hours on a mural

By Reina Flores
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It took Andy Valdivia over two-thousands hours to complete the mural. He painted images and faces of important historical figures that shows a timeline starting in 1872 to the present time.

Valdivia started the painting in 2012. He made sure to created images of people who played a role in shaping the country to where it is now.

“The right side of this “Our History” mural was just 665 hours and a total of just this one mural was 1,626 and a half hours,” he said.

Every paint stroke told a new side of history.

“I started the original art mural with one piece, that piece was 15 feet wide and now it is over 60 feet,” Valdivia explained.

Valdivia said whenever he gets a new idea, he expands his creativity onto the next space.

