2nd annual Cars and Cops event partnered Riley County Police Department with the Midwest Dream Car Collection

By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the Midwest Dream Car Collection hosted the 2nd annual Cars and Cops event Saturday afternoon.

The Cars and Cops event partners with the Riley County Police Department, bringing in their Unmanned Aircraft unit, a K-9 unit, and the Bearcat tactical vehicle.

Officers were on hand with each vehicle to explain the roles and equipment that go along with each unit.

Kids were invited to participate in a Crime Scene Investigation activity to solve the case of a missing car from the Car Collection.

“Lets them know what our law enforcement does in solving a crime, kind of what they…what they’re here to show their equipment and things like this, so it’s been a fun project.” Midwest Dream Car Collection, director of vehicle operations, Doug Malone says.

Staff from the Car collection participated as suspects in the crime scene investigation activity. Admission was free during the Cars and Cops event.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

