Topeka Metro allows public comment on proposed changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting February 1, passengers with the Topeka Metro will need to board through the front doors and pay to ride.

Back in 2019, Topeka metro was looking to balance the budget with service reduction knowing in 2020, they would have to come back and adjust then COVID-19 hit.

Bob Nugent, General Manager of Topeka Metro said they are getting to the end of the federal funding they received so, the board went to the budget to see what they could do to balance it out.

With proposed temporary service changes for Monday through Friday including changing to running hourly routes, changing start service times and last run times, as well stopping operation of the 10 Special route.

“What the board is looking at right now, what they’re proposing is doing this through June of this year which is the end of our budget cycle and seeing where we lie at the end of that.”

On Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, they gave people the chance to offer their input.

“As I said the other day, we’ll even feed the carrier pigeon if it shows up, so, we’ll listen to whatever is being said to us,” he said. “Are we missing something in the process. That’s why we put a proposal out, see something we’re missing. If there’s a certain time of day that we’re not perfect to understanding. Then that’s what we really want to hear.”

It is up to the Topeka metro board to decide what will happen next when they convene January 19. “Even that said, what we’re proposing for the public now and what ends up being implemented might be something different,” he said.

Comments to the Topeka Metro will be accepted through this Tuesday.

You can the telephone number at 730-7000.

Their website: TopekaMetro.org/contact-us or their email: info@TopekaMetro.org.

