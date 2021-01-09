Therapist discusses impact of pandemic, political unrest on mental health

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Coping with issues with the ongoing pandemic and recent political unrest can be overwhelming, On Thursday (Jan. 7) Eyewitness News spoke with a local therapist who shared her tips on how to deal with the overflow of information.

Many hope 2021 will be better than 2020, but even in a new year, the pandemic and division that was on display Wednesday at the nation’s Capitol can wear down anyone’s state of mind, said therapist Beth Owens with Prairie View in Wichita.

“It’s a lot harder to visit with people, to go out, to enjoy, to live, to exercise. Add in political unrest, it can be unbearable for a lot of people,” Owens said.

She said it’s important for people to take time to focus on themselves.

“One of the best things to do when the outside world feels out of control is to start focusing on your world, your immediate world,” Owens said.

She said one of the things you can do to feel better is simply taking a break from social media.

“We really have to be proactive about taking breaks,” Owens said.

This, she said, could also mean staying connected with friends and family.

“Any time we’re able to take negative feelings and turn that energy into a force for good, it’s going to be one of the best things we can do to help ourselves as well as to help others,” Owens said.

She said it’s important not to let your feelings take over your life.

“If you need to worry, set a timer for yourself, let yourself feel those feelings. But then when that timer goes off, it’s important to leave those feelings where they are and start to focus on something that brings you joy and brings some good to the world,” she said.

Owens said if you’re struggling with low motivation and feelings of excessive stress, don’t be afraid to reach out to a professional.

“Seeking therapy doesn’t;’ mean something is wrong with you,”, it doesn’t’ mean that there’s anything permanent,” she said. It’s just seeking help like we all seek help from a doctor when we’re not feeling our best.”

If you or someone you know needs help with a mental health issue such as depression, there are several options available in Sedgwick County and nationally, Resources you can reach by phone include COMCARE (24-hour hotline): 316-660-7500, Prairie View Crisis Center: 1-800-362-0180 and the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas: 316-652-2590.

