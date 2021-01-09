The Topeka community helps honor Law Enforcement Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -People rolled up their sleeves to honor those who protect lives -- by doing their part to save lives.

The American Red Cross and Kansas Concerns of Police Survivors hosted their annual National Blue Blood Drive.

When we spoke to Dana Evans, who helped organize the event, said she this event is more than just donating blood.

“Being here today is allowing the officers who come in for us to give blood..its also for them to let them know that if something should happen to them, their family will have a community of people surrounding them,” said Evans.

63 Officers and donors went to the Topeka Police Department to donate their blood while being socially distanced.

“We are hoping that the officers here today and those who came to give blood and to put this on will be an inspiration to other people to give blood as well,” Evans explained.

Down the street, at the Governor’s Row House-- Former Officer, John Sidwell opened his venue for a 24-hour event.

”Well what we did is we invited all law enforcement in Shawnee County to come and enjoy lunch so we can show them all the appreciation we have for the job that they do day in and day out,” said Sidwell.

Businesses and citizens donated food and money for the event.

Sidwell said, “The majority of police officers out there are good hard-working officers that are just trying to make a difference, in this particular time it is a little stressful and we just want them to understand that we know it is a hard just and we appreciate it,”.

The dinner will go on until noon tomorrow. A uniform or law enforcement I.D is required upon entrance.

