Teens may be using face masks to score alcohol

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the rise of the usage of facemasks, teens may be using them to score alcohol.

Drug Helpline says teenagers across the U.S. are bypassing the minimum alcohol purchase age requirement by hiding behind facemasks. It said retailers are being warned to stay aware and become more strict in who they ask for ID.

According to Drug Helpline, teens, in many cases, are combining masks with hats, glasses and deceptive clothing to disguise their age or appear older than they actually are.

Drug Helpline said store employees may be embarrassed to ask for identification when a person’s age is hard to determine, which could help provide underage drinkers with the chance to evade drinking laws. It said the right combination of attire can add over 10 years to perceived age when facial features are less identifiable.

Drug Helpline said it is calling on stores to card anyone that looks to be under the age of 40 and trying to buy alcohol. It said it is also inviting parents to call its Alcohol Abuse Hotline at 1-844-289-0879 should they think their child has an issue with drinking.

According to Drug Helpline, various viral TikTok videos depict the effectiveness of wearing a mask to disguise age and buy alcohol. It said 2 million people watched a brunette teen with a headscarf and glasses buy bottles of wine, while another viral hit showed a young woman with prosthetic wrinkles, gray Sharia nd a headscarf buy cider from 7-Eleven.

For more information, click here.

