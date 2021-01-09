Teachers from Anthony Middle School boost morale from hospital lawn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Hoping to boost the morale of a coworker, thirteen teachers and staff from Anthony Middle School in Manhattan gathered on the front lawn of the Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan

A faculty member from Anthony Middle School has been fighting off COVID-19 at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, and coworkers decided a morale boost was needed.

The group met after school, traveling to the hospital and remaining on the front lawn, they called their coworker and she was able to come to the window of her room.

Watching and taking pictures from the hospital room window, she even took pictures and video of the group who stopped by to bring her joy.

“To just let her know how much she’s missed and loved, and obviously just first and foremost that she’s getting healthy and she’s getting better and yeah, we just wanted to come…and actually get to physically see her was just really awesome.” Susan B. Anthony Middle School, Girls PE Teacher, Kelly Moylan says.

The visit was a boost in morale for all involved as they haven’t seen each other in person recently.

