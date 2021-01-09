Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a suspect after an incident on Friday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for the public’s help in finding Zachery R. Nelson, 27, of Topeka, after an incident on Friday evening in the 4200 block of NW Beecher Rd.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Jan. 8, just before 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of NW Beecher Rd. and NW Netherland Dr. on a report of gunfire exchanged between two residents. It said when deputies arrived, it was reported that Nelson arrived at a private residence after a brief argument and fired multiple rounds at another individual. It said the victim also returned fire. It said at this time, no injuries have been reported.

The Sheriff’s Office said Nelson is described as a white male, 5 feet and 11 inches tall, 165 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. It said he was last seen driving a dark blue 2011 GMC Canyon pickup truck.

The Sheriff’s Office said residents should not approach Nelson, but instead call 911 and make a report.

Jan. 9, 4:36 a.m.

Standoff on SW 12th and SW Frazier ends early Saturday morning

13 News received news of a standoff at SW 12th St. and SW Frazier Street late Friday night stemming from a weapon incident in north Shawnee Co. Friday night.

A deputy on scene told 13 News an incident involving weapons in NE Shawnee Co. late Friday caused the nearly eight hour long standoff but would not give more details on scene.

According to the video, the speakers coming from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s vehicles were asking for a Zachary Nelson.

Standoff ends at SW 12th and SW Frazier at around 7 a.m. Saturday morning. (WIBW)

13′s Eric Ives was live on scene and for video you can find it here from his Facebook Live from around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

