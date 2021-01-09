Advertisement

Shawnee Co. cancels Traffic Dockets through January

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has canceled its Traffic Dockets for the month of January.

Shawnee County says it has canceled its Tuesday morning Traffic Dockets at 8 and 10 a.m. through Jan. 31. It said afternoon traffic hearings and trials will continue as scheduled.

According to the County, residents should contact the District Attorney’s Office at 785-251-4525 or by emailing datraffic@snco.us with the subject line “Traffic” for any questions. It said it is working hard to resolve cases without requiring court appearances.

The County said its Monday DUI dockets will continue as scheduled.

For more information, click here.

