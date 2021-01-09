Saturdays forecast: Mostly cloudy & chilly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are in store for a quiet weather pattern with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures this weekend. Into next week is when we will start to see the return of sunshine and even a gradual warm up with well above average high temperatures.

Saturday will start the day off with some patchy freezing fog through 9am. Skies will continue to be mostly overcast, however, a few peaks of sunshine will be possible throughout the day. Highs will be on the chilly side in the mid 30s and maybe some low 40s due to the cloud cover.

Saturday night, patchy fog will once again be possible. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows falling into the low 20s with winds light and variable. With temperatures well below freezing, patchy cloud cover, and light winds, these conditions will allow for patchy freezing fog to develop. A few slick spots will be possible late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, mainly on bridges and overpasses.

Sunday we will begin to see a decrease in clouds. The morning will start off mostly overcast but during the afternoon hours we should start to see some clearing. Temperatures will be chilly once again due to the cloud cover with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Next week, the quiet weather pattern will continue. We will see mostly sunny skies and even begin to see a warm up. Temperatures midweek look to be well above average for this time of year! Our normal high for this time of year is about 39 degrees. We will see some 50s midweek next week!

Taking Action: Watch out for a few slick spots early Saturday and Sunday morning due to patchy freezing fog, mainly on bridges and overpasses. Besides that, enjoy the quiet weather pattern this week!

