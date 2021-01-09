Patchy freezing fog tonight. Partly cloudy tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies, winds light and variable, and temperatures well below freezing which these factors combined will allow for freezing fog to develop after 3am. A few slick spots will be possible Sunday morning, mainly on bridges and overpasses.

Sunday morning will start off with patchy freezing fog before becoming partly cloudy during the early afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 30s and 40s across northeast Ks.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the low 20s. Winds will be calm. Patchy freezing fog will once again be possible into early Monday morning.

We are in a quiet, and dry weather pattern for the remainder of the weekend and into next week.

Starting Monday, we will see more sunshine than clouds. Our temperatures will also begin warming up. Temperatures mid week will be well above average for this time of year into the mid and even upper 50s. Our average temperature should be about 39 degrees. Some locations may approach 20 degrees above average!

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

We will continue to remain fairly quiet until Thursday night into Friday morning when a cold front will push through bringing some cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. Next weekend is when we have our next chance of seeing some precipitation. It is still too far out for specific details, so make sure you check back for updates!

Taking Action: Watch out for a few slick spots Sunday morning due to patchy freezing fog. Enjoy the warmer and sunny conditions this week!

