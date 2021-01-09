Advertisement

New voting law in Kansas delayed

A voter deposits his advance ballot in a dropbox Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Mission, Kan. (AP...
A voter deposits his advance ballot in a dropbox Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Mission, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas law designed to allow voters to cast ballots at any polling place in their county may not be implemented until 2023 due to bureaucratic delays.

The law was passed in 2019 allowing.

Currently, Kansans are only allowed to vote at their assigned polling places on election day.

The new law directed Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab to write the rules and regulations to implement the change, but it did not include deadlines.

