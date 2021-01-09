Lawrence to kick of seventh annual Lawrence Restaurant Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Lawrence will kick off its seventh annual Lawrence Restaurant Week on Jan. 13.

Downtown Lawrence says exciting changes await the seventh annual Lawrence Restaurant Week, which will be held Jan. 13-27. It said Restaurants will be serving up different and delightful specials that reflect the City’s eclectic culinary scene. It said 2021 will feature a new format, an expanded time frame and loads of new restaurants.

According to Downtown Lawrence, Lawrence Restaurant Week 2021 is expanding citywide to feature many new locations. It said local spits will offer special dishes, drinks and desserts as well as more time to enjoy them over the new two-week timeframe.

Downtown Lawrence said restaurant owners are committed to following COVID-19 safety protocols. It said to provide the safest and most accessible experience, look for physically distanced dine-in and outdoor dining experiences as well as curbside carryout and delivery specials that increase options for diners to participate in the most comfortable and safest ways possible.

According to the organization, restaurants will prepare creative and original dishes that are not found on their regular menus. It said some will feature fan favorites while others will feature special items or tastings. It said diners are sure to find something for every taste, price and service style. It said menus range from burgers, tacos and tamales to local lamb chops, lobster fettuccine and specialty sushi. It said those with special dietary needs will find plenty of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free offerings as well.

Downtown Lawrence said for a list of participating restaurants and menu details, click here or download its new mobile app, Lawrence Restaurant Week, which is available for free on both Apple and Android phones.

