Advertisement

KS Democrats call for expulsion of Sen. Marshall, Congressmen, GOP calls it un-American

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter and Jared Broyles
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Democratic Party is calling for the expulsion of Kansas’ Republican congressmen and Senator Roger Marshall.

The Kansas Democratic Party says during the certification of the Electoral College Votes on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the U.S. Capitol was attacked in an attempt to overturn the results of the Presidential Election. It said due to this, the party is calling for the expulsion of Senator Roger Marshall and Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner and Ron Estes from Congress.

“In the days since Roger Marshall, Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, and Ron Estes declared their intention to reject the certification of President-elect Biden’s election victory, many have warned of the devastating harm that deceitful rhetoric can and will have,” said KDP Chairwoman Vicki Hiatt. “Nevertheless, Marshall, Mann, LaTurner, and Estes acted in bad faith by leveraging fringe theories and blatant disinformation to challenge the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results.”

The Democratic Party alleges that the Republican members of the Kansas Congressional delegation have failed to “execute their oath of office to support and defend the United States Constitution”.

“It is time for Congress to act in order to safeguard the future of American democracy by expelling Senator Marshall and Representatives Mann, LaTurner, and Estes from Congress,” Hiatt continued. “Furthermore, the Justice Department must investigate the violence that took place in the United States Capitol, and Sen. Marshall and Reps. Mann, LaTurner, and Estes’ involvement in the matter.”

The Kansas GOP replied in a tweet calling the move “un-American” and called for a retraction.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
On Jan. 7, Gov. Laura Kelly released the phases in which the COVID-19 vaccine will be...
Gov. Kelly announces timeline plan for all five phases
Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in October homicide

Latest News

The 2018 winner in the National Missing Children's Day poster contest
AG Schmidt, KBI announce National Missing Children’s Day poster contest
KDA Chief Engineer approves Wichita Co. water conservation plan
Kansas Chief Justice to deliver State of Judiciary address via video
Ike’s Virtual Book Club to feature Sarah Smarsh book
Kansas House Democrats make committee appointments