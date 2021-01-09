KS Democrats call for expulsion of Sen. Marshall, Congressmen, GOP calls it un-American

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Democratic Party is calling for the expulsion of Kansas’ Republican congressmen and Senator Roger Marshall.

The Kansas Democratic Party says during the certification of the Electoral College Votes on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the U.S. Capitol was attacked in an attempt to overturn the results of the Presidential Election. It said due to this, the party is calling for the expulsion of Senator Roger Marshall and Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner and Ron Estes from Congress.

“In the days since Roger Marshall, Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, and Ron Estes declared their intention to reject the certification of President-elect Biden’s election victory, many have warned of the devastating harm that deceitful rhetoric can and will have,” said KDP Chairwoman Vicki Hiatt. “Nevertheless, Marshall, Mann, LaTurner, and Estes acted in bad faith by leveraging fringe theories and blatant disinformation to challenge the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results.”

The Democratic Party alleges that the Republican members of the Kansas Congressional delegation have failed to “execute their oath of office to support and defend the United States Constitution”.

“It is time for Congress to act in order to safeguard the future of American democracy by expelling Senator Marshall and Representatives Mann, LaTurner, and Estes from Congress,” Hiatt continued. “Furthermore, the Justice Department must investigate the violence that took place in the United States Capitol, and Sen. Marshall and Reps. Mann, LaTurner, and Estes’ involvement in the matter.”

The Kansas GOP replied in a tweet calling the move “un-American” and called for a retraction.

It’s completely un-American for the Kansas Democrats to be calling for the Biden DOJ to conduct a baseless investigation into Republican members of Congress. The Kansas Democrats should retract this garbage. https://t.co/GWanFNsKmY — Kansas GOP (@KansasGOP) January 9, 2021

