KDOT names new Manager of Special Projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has named a new Manager of Special Projects.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it has named Carmen Bakarich as its new Manager of Special Projects.

According to KDOT, Bakarich started her legal career in 1989 as a Research Attorney for Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Holmes. It said in 1991, she started at KDOT as a Staff Attorney in the Chief Counsel’s Office and focused on construction contracts and claims. It said after five years, she was promoted and transferred to the Bureau of Construction and Materials.

“When working on contacts and claims, I want to be proactive. I’m a problem solver at heart,” Bakarich said. “If there are legal issues, you should address them before they become a problem.”

KDOT said in 2007, Bakarich was promoted to her current position of Manager of Contract Claims and took over engineering, utility and railroad contracts related to highway work. It said she also helped with project administration on the Gateway Project in Kansas City, KDOT’s first major alternative delivery project.

According to the department, Bakarich’s new role will focus on improving processes and project delivery.

“I’ll be looking for efficiencies and process and program improvements that help both KDOT and our external partners save costs and manage projects with less people and resources,” Bakarich said. “I’ve worked directly with KDOT staff in every Division and District as well as our contractor and consultant partners for 30 years. This puts me in a position to communicate with them and identify with their concerns and challenges.”

KDOT said the new position is effective immediately and Bakarich will report directly to Deputy Secretary and State Transportation Engineer Burt Morey.

“I look forward to the improvements Carmen can bring to the agency in regards to relations with our partners, how we do business and to deliver the IKE program,” Morey said.

According to KDOT, Bakarich and her husband, David, have two grown children and live in Eudora.

