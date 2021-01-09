Kansas sees $13.6 million more in December total tax collections compared to FY2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas collected $13.6 million more in tax collections in December of 2020 compared to December of 2019.

Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas’ December total tax collections continue the trend of outperforming the estimated value. She said the total tax collections were up by $64.5 million, or 9.1%, for the month of December, with $770.2 million collected overall. She said that is $13.6 million, or 1.8% more from December of Fiscal Year 2020.

“While it appears that receipts are relatively stable, we must continue to be prudent and exercise caution as we move forward,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Additionally, we are still determining the full impact that the recent federal COVID-19 relief package will have on state receipts.”

According to Gov. Kelly, for December, retail sales tax collections were $201.9 million, a $6.9 million increase from the estimate. She said that is $995,601 more than the same month of fiscal year 2020. She said compensating tax collections grew by $13.4 million over the previous December with the collection of $52.1 million. She said that is $7.1 million over the estimate.

“With the 2020 tax filing season starting this month, we will get a clearer picture of the economic implications the COVID-19 pandemic has presented over the last ten months and how to address those issues,” Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said.

Gov. Kelly said the individual income tax collections were $306.7 million, which is an increase of $6.7 million. She said these collections were $9.5 million less than the same month of the previous fiscal year. She said corporate income tax collections were $99.2 million for the month, which is $39.2 million over the estimate. She said that is $8.5 million more than the previous December.

To find the complete revenue numbers, click here.

