Kansas House prepares for upcoming legislative session with new COVID protocols

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s 2021 legislative session kicks off at the statehouse on Monday and it’s going to look a little different this year because of the pandemic.

Both The State of the State and the State of Judiciary address are going virtual this year but for the 2021 Kansas legislature, that wasn’t an option.

Next week over 150 lawmakers will make their way to the Kansas State Capital for the first legislative session during a pandemic. “We want to make it as close to normal as we can but we are also operating in the middle of a pandemic,” said House Speaker Ron Ryckman. “Our attorney general gave us some guidance and he said one thing that we have to do is make sure we’re all in Topeka and we’re all in the same room. This room we’re in now just isn’t set up for one-hundred and twenty five people sitting close to each other.”

To allow for proper social distancing, the legislative session had to change from its usual set up.

“We found out that we were able to separate us out with about half of the members on the floor and then use both of our east and west galleries so we can all be in the same room, all 125 of us and all be at least six feet apart.”

Along with temperature checks, a mask requirement, and Plexiglas barriers, lawmakers will also have a new way of voting to help keep them safe.

“A lot of our members are used to being out on the floor and their use to being able to vote using the buttons on their desk but this year we’re going to have them vote on their state issued laptop with some software,” Ryckman said.

Time spent in the house chambers will also be limited, house speaker Ron Ryckman says he expects legislature to meet as little as once a week instead of every day.

“So we’re putting in as many safety precautions as we can cause we know that the state needs us here right now, we need the checks and balances we have to be able to have our businesses remain open, we need to find a way to do that safely. There’s no guarantees that the precautions we put in will work, but we’re doing the best we can.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.