Kansas House Democrats make committee appointments
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas House Democrats have new committee appointments for the 2021 Legislative Session.
Kansas House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer has made new committee appointments for Kansas Democrats during the 2021 Legislative Session. He said appointments are as follows:
- Appropriations Committee:
- Kathy Wolfe Moore
- Brett Parker
- Henry Helgerson
- Sydney Carlin
- Tom Burroughs
- John Alcala
- Barbara Ballard
- Energy Utilities and Telecommunications:
- Annie Kuether
- John Carmichael
- KC Ohaebosim
- Jim Gartner
- Cindy Neighbor
- Federal and State Affairs
- Louis Ruiz
- Boog Highberger
- Jo Ella Hoye
- Vic Miller
- Stephanie Clayton
- Broderick Henderson
- Brandon Woodard
- Financial Institutions:
- Rui Xu
- Gail Finney
- Virgil Weigel
- Jennifer Day
- Mari-Lynn Poskin
- Water
- Elizabeth Bishop
- Christina Haswood
- Stephanie Byers
- Jerry Stogsdill
- Lindsay Vaughn
- Local Government:
- Pam Curtis
- Linda Featherston
- Mike Amyx
- Jarrod Ousley
- Veterans and Military:
- Susan Ruiz
- Ponka-We Victors
- Virgil Weigel
- Mari-Lynn Poskin
- Agriculture and Natural Resource Budget:
- Sydney Carlin
- Brett Parker
- John Alcala
- Children and Seniors:
- Jarrod Ousley
- Cindy Neighbor
- Lindsay Vaughn
- Jo Ella Hoye
- Commerce, Labor and Economic Development:
- Stephanie Clayton
- Pam Curtis
- Louis Ruiz
- Jason Probst
- Rui Xu
- Vic Miller
- Tom Burroughs
- Corrections and Juvenile Justice
- Boog Highberger
- John Carmichael
- Annie Kuether
- Jennifer Day
- Education:
- Jerry Stogsdill
- Mari-Lynn Poskin
- Linda Featherston
- Stephanie Byers
- Kathy Wolfe Moore
- Health and Human Services:
- Brett Parker
- Broderick Henderson
- Elizabeth Bishop
- Susan Ruiz
- Christina Haswood
- Higher Education Budget:
- Brandon Woodard
- Mike Amyx
- Valdenia Winn
- Transportation:
- Henry Helgerson
- Barbara Ballard
- KC Ohaebosim
- Ponka-We Victors
- Virgil Weigel
- Agriculture:
- Sydney Carlin
- Rui Xu
- Christina Haswood
- Jason Probst
- Linda Featherston
- Elections:
- Vic Miller
- Brett Parker
- Elizabeth Bishop
- Cindy Neighbor
- General Government Budget:
- Mike Amyx
- Tom Burroughs
- Kathy Wolfe Moore
- Insurance:
- Cindy Neighbor
- Brett Parker
- Elizabeth Bishop
- Gail Finney
- Vic Miller
- Judiciary:
- John Carmichael
- Boog Highberger
- Annie Kuether
- KC Ohaebosim
- Pam Curtis
- K-12 Education Budget:
- Valdenia Winn
- Stephanie Byers
- Jarrod Ousley
- Jo Ella Hoye
- Tom Sawyer
- Social Services Budget:
- Barbara Ballard
- Susan Ruiz
- Lindsay Vaughn
- Taxation:
- Jim Gartner
- John Alcala
- Stephanie Clayton
- Brandon Woodard
- Jennifer Day
- Henry Helgerson
- Jerry Stogsdill
- Transportation and Safety Budget:
- Virgil Weigel
- Mari-Lynn Poskin
- Ponka-We Victors
- On-Call House Committees
- Calendar and Printing:
- Brandon Woodard
- Rui Xu
- Interstate Cooperation:
- Valdenia Winn
- Barbara Ballard
- Legislative Budget:
- Kathy Wolfe Moore
- John Alcala
- Henry Helgerson
- Rules and Journal:
- Boog Highberger
- Stephanie Clayton
- Redistricting:
- Tom Burroughs
- Barbara Ballard
- Stephanie Clayton
- Vic Miller
- Jason Probst
- Calendar and Printing:
- Joint Committees
- Administrative Rules and Regulations:
- John Carmichael
- Annie Kuether
- Valdenia Winn
- Corrections and Juvenile Justice Oversight:
- Gail Finney
- Boog Highberger
- Sydney Carlin
- Information Technology
- Pam Curtis
- Jarrod Ousley
- Kansas Security:
- Jarrod Ousley
- Louis Ruiz
- Pensions, Investments and Benefits:
- Broderick Henderson
- Annie Kuether
- Rui Xu
- Special Claims Against the State:
- Vic Miller
- State-Tribal Relations:
- Ponka-We Victors
- Christina Haswood
- State Building Construction:
- John Alcala
- Rui Xu
- Legislative Post Audit:
- Tom Burroughs
- Jim Gartner
- Robert G. (Bob) Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight:
- Susan Ruiz
- Barbara Ballard
- Administrative Rules and Regulations:
