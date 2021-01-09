Kansas House Democrats make committee appointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas House Democrats have new committee appointments for the 2021 Legislative Session.

Kansas House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer has made new committee appointments for Kansas Democrats during the 2021 Legislative Session. He said appointments are as follows:

Appropriations Committee: Kathy Wolfe Moore Brett Parker Henry Helgerson Sydney Carlin Tom Burroughs John Alcala Barbara Ballard

Energy Utilities and Telecommunications: Annie Kuether John Carmichael KC Ohaebosim Jim Gartner Cindy Neighbor

Federal and State Affairs Louis Ruiz Boog Highberger Jo Ella Hoye Vic Miller Stephanie Clayton Broderick Henderson Brandon Woodard

Financial Institutions: Rui Xu Gail Finney Virgil Weigel Jennifer Day Mari-Lynn Poskin

Water Elizabeth Bishop Christina Haswood Stephanie Byers Jerry Stogsdill Lindsay Vaughn

Local Government: Pam Curtis Linda Featherston Mike Amyx Jarrod Ousley

Veterans and Military: Susan Ruiz Ponka-We Victors Virgil Weigel Mari-Lynn Poskin

Agriculture and Natural Resource Budget: Sydney Carlin Brett Parker John Alcala

Children and Seniors: Jarrod Ousley Cindy Neighbor Lindsay Vaughn Jo Ella Hoye

Commerce, Labor and Economic Development: Stephanie Clayton Pam Curtis Louis Ruiz Jason Probst Rui Xu Vic Miller Tom Burroughs

Corrections and Juvenile Justice Boog Highberger John Carmichael Annie Kuether Jennifer Day

Education: Jerry Stogsdill Mari-Lynn Poskin Linda Featherston Stephanie Byers Kathy Wolfe Moore

Health and Human Services: Brett Parker Broderick Henderson Elizabeth Bishop Susan Ruiz Christina Haswood

Higher Education Budget: Brandon Woodard Mike Amyx Valdenia Winn

Transportation: Henry Helgerson Barbara Ballard KC Ohaebosim Ponka-We Victors Virgil Weigel

Agriculture: Sydney Carlin Rui Xu Christina Haswood Jason Probst Linda Featherston

Elections: Vic Miller Brett Parker Elizabeth Bishop Cindy Neighbor

General Government Budget: Mike Amyx Tom Burroughs Kathy Wolfe Moore

Insurance: Cindy Neighbor Brett Parker Elizabeth Bishop Gail Finney Vic Miller

Judiciary: John Carmichael Boog Highberger Annie Kuether KC Ohaebosim Pam Curtis

K-12 Education Budget: Valdenia Winn Stephanie Byers Jarrod Ousley Jo Ella Hoye Tom Sawyer

Social Services Budget: Barbara Ballard Susan Ruiz Lindsay Vaughn

Taxation: Jim Gartner John Alcala Stephanie Clayton Brandon Woodard Jennifer Day Henry Helgerson Jerry Stogsdill

Transportation and Safety Budget: Virgil Weigel Mari-Lynn Poskin Ponka-We Victors

On-Call House Committees Calendar and Printing: Brandon Woodard Rui Xu Interstate Cooperation: Valdenia Winn Barbara Ballard Legislative Budget: Kathy Wolfe Moore John Alcala Henry Helgerson Rules and Journal: Boog Highberger Stephanie Clayton Redistricting: Tom Burroughs Barbara Ballard Stephanie Clayton Vic Miller Jason Probst

Joint Committees Administrative Rules and Regulations: John Carmichael Annie Kuether Valdenia Winn Corrections and Juvenile Justice Oversight: Gail Finney Boog Highberger Sydney Carlin Information Technology Pam Curtis Jarrod Ousley Kansas Security: Jarrod Ousley Louis Ruiz Pensions, Investments and Benefits: Broderick Henderson Annie Kuether Rui Xu Special Claims Against the State: Vic Miller State-Tribal Relations: Ponka-We Victors Christina Haswood State Building Construction: John Alcala Rui Xu Legislative Post Audit: Tom Burroughs Jim Gartner Robert G. (Bob) Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight: Susan Ruiz Barbara Ballard



