Kansas Courts continue suspension of deadlines, time limitations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chief Justice Marla Luckert has continued the suspension of deadlines and time limitations for Kansas courts.

Kansas Courts says Chief Justice Marla Luckert issued a new administrative order on Friday that continues to suspend statutes of limitation, statutory time standards, deadlines and time limitations started under earlier orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Court, Luckert’s action to issue Administrative Order 2021-PR-001 follows the State Finance Council’s decision to extend the COVID-19 state of disaster emergency from Jan. 11 to Jan. 26.

Luckert said the health and safety of jurors, witnesses, litigants, members of the public, law enforcement officials, court employees and judges drover her decision.

