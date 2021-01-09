Advertisement

Kansas Chief Justice to deliver State of Judiciary address via video

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chief Justice Marla Luckert will deliver the State of the Judiciary address in a video.

Kansas Courts says Chief Justice Marla Luckert will deliver the State of the Judiciary address by video due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local safety protocols.

According to the Court, a video of the annual address will be released on Wednesday morning, Jan. 27.

“Delivering my address by video allows Kansans to learn about the hard work of judicial branch employees and the many innovations our courts have undertaken to provide access to justice during the pandemic. But it avoids risking the health of our judicial and other state leaders who traditionally gather for an in-person message about the state of the judiciary,” Luckert said.

Details are yet to come on how to watch the address.

