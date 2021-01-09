Kansas Board of Law Examiners welcomes new member

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed a new member to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed Judge David Bruns to complete an unexpired term on the Kansas Board of Law Examiners.

According to the Court, Bruns has served on the Kansas Court of Appeals since 2011. It said he succeeds Melissa Taylor Standridge, who was appointed as a Kansas Supreme Court justice in November of 2020. It said Standridge was previously a Court of Appeals judge.

The Court said Bruns will serve through June 30, 2023.

According to the Court, before his appointment to the Court of Appeals, Bruns was a district court judge in the 3rd Judicial District, which is composed of Shawnee County, as well as a private practice lawyer.

The Court said the 10-member Kansas Board of Law Examiners is made up of lawyers and judges. It said the team oversees all matters relating to applications for admission, character and fitness, testing accommodations, temporary permits to practice and legal intern permits.

According to the Court, the other members of the Board are as follows:

Carol Park, chair, a lawyer at Schwartz & Park, Hays;

Molly Wood, vice-chair, a lawyer at Stevens & Brand, Lawrence;

David Cooper, a partner at Fisher Patterson Sayler & Smith, Topeka;

Christina Holland, chief counsel for the Internal Revenue Service, Kansas City, Missouri;

Patrick Hughes, a lawyer at Adams Jones, Wichita;

Jacy Hurst, a lawyer and partner at Kutak Rock, Kansas City, Missouri;

Peter Johnston, a lawyer at Clark Mize & Linville, Salina;

Larkin Walsh, a lawyer at Sharp Law, Prairie Village; and

Edward Watson, a lawyer and partner at Foulston Siefkin, Wichita.

