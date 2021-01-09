Kansas AG honors law enforcement on National Law Enforcement Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt released a video message in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has released a video message in honor of Kansas law enforcement professionals to recognize National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“We set aside January 9 each year to recognize the hard work and dedication of the many law enforcement professionals who keep our communities safe,” Schmidt says in the video. “I’m here to express my appreciation and gratitude to every honorable Kansas law enforcement officer, the family and friends who support them, and to all of the Kansas citizens who show respect and support for law enforcement all year around.”

According to Schmidt, to show support for the law enforcement community, Concerns of Police Survivors suggests the following:

Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.

Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency.

Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.

Ask children in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement.

Participate in Project Blue Light. Shine a blue light from your home in support of law enforcement.

Schmidt said, most importantly, if you see a law enforcement officer, to thank them for their service.

