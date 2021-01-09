Ike’s Virtual Book Club to feature Sarah Smarsh book

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eisenhower Presidential Library will hold its first virtual book club of 2021 on Jan. 12.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library says the first of Ike’s 2021 Virtual Book Club series will be held on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. It said the program is free and open to the public and can be attended online or by phone.

According to the Library, January’s book selection is Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on earth by Sarah Smarsh. It said her memoirs was an instant New York Times bestseller and recipient of various awards. It said as a fifth-generation Kansas wheat farmer, her story is told as part social analysis and part cultural commentary. It said the book closely looks at class, identity and the perils of economic hardship in a wealthy nation.

The Library said the informal discussion will be led by Sandra Wiechert along with Humanities Kansas. It said the entire reading schedule for Ike’s Bookclub can be found on its website.

To join the discussion via Google Meet, click here.

To join via phone, call 617-675-4444 with PIN 511-045-556-7306#

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.