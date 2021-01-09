Advertisement

Holmes Murphy to host COVID-19 vaccination need-to-know webinar

(WLBT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holmes Murphy will host a COVID-19 vaccination need-to-know webinar on Wednesday.

Holmes Murphy says as COVID-19 vaccines begin to roll out nationwide, many questions have arisen about how it may affect the workplace. It said the public can join in an online webinar to learn what employers need to know regarding the vaccine.

The independent insurance broker said Dr. Scott Conrad, Chief Medical Officer at Holmes Murphy, Ed Oleksiak, Chief Compliance Officer at Holmes Murphy, Claire Pancerz, Compliance Consultant at Holmes Murphy and Ali Payne, President of ethOS are slated to speak at the webinar.

According to Holmes Murphy, the virtual webinar will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 10 - 11 a.m.

Holmes Murphy said with COVID-19 vaccines entering circulation, there is hope that the pandemic will soon be over. However, it said the nation still faces various challenges in vaccine distribution and adoption in the coming months. It said vaccinating the public is critical to saving lives, decreasing hospitalizations, reopening the economy and beginning the “new normal.”

According to Holmes Murphy, topics covered during the webinar will include the following:

  • Medical overview of vaccines, including doses, effectiveness, allocation, and prioritization.
  • Legal considerations for employers, including requirements, accommodations, and costs.
  • Setting the foundation for employer workplace considerations, including culture, communication, and employee experience.

For more information or to signup for the webinar, click here.

