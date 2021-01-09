Harvesters to move to new distribution location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Harvesters food distribution location is moving.

Harvesters says due to a surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitals are now using the Stormont Vail Events Center at least until June of 2021. It said its new distribution location will be at the old Gordman’s building, the parking lot at 3245 SW Topeka Blvd. It said this is a large parking lot in front of the building with the Gordman’s sign still visible. It said it will also have the Harvesters wind sign raised in the parking lot. It said the distribution will be set up the same, vehicles will be parked on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to Harvesters, it will return to the Stormont Vail Events Center in June.

Harvesters said it is a mobile food pantry that sets up every second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. It said no I.D. is necessary and there are no income requirements, only the number of people in the household. It said fresh vegetables, fruit, dairy and bakery bread will be given on a first-come basis. It said it averages about 30,000 points of food each month.

According to harvesters, volunteers are always welcome and needed. It said they should arrive around 8 a.m. It said it encourages volunteers to take a box of food for themselves or a family they know in need.

Harvesters said resident s that walk to pick up food will see the food table and chairs in the new location. It said walkers are always welcome.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.