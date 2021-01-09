Advertisement

Google bans Parler from app store

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The social media app Parler, known to be popular among conservatives, has been banned from the Google Play store.

Google says postings in the app have incited violence in the U.S. In light of the public safety threat and the attack at the Capitol, they’re suspending the app’s listings until it addresses the issues.

The company demands apps have policies in place to prevent the spread of violent rhetoric.

The decision marks a blow to President Donald Trump’s supporters, many of whom use the Parler platform.

Apple has also reportedly threatened to remove Parler from its app store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KS Democrats call for expulsion of Sen. Marshall, Congressmen, GOP calls it un-American
Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
On Jan. 7, Gov. Laura Kelly released the phases in which the COVID-19 vaccine will be...
Gov. Kelly announces timeline plan for all five phases
Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in October homicide

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
The 2018 winner in the National Missing Children's Day poster contest
AG Schmidt, KBI announce National Missing Children’s Day poster contest
KDA Chief Engineer approves Wichita Co. water conservation plan
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Kansas Chief Justice to deliver State of Judiciary address via video