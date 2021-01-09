Cosmosphere welcomes new Director of Education

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cosmosphere is welcoming a new Director of Education.

The Kansas Cosmosphere says Janet Neufeld, Ed.D., has joined the team as its new Director of Education.

“We are very excited to bring Dr. Neufeld onto our staff,” Remar said. “Her background and experience will allow us to focus on strategic growth of our education programming. She will also play a vital role in the launch of Cosmosphere’s new virtual education product line.”

According to the Cosmosphere, Neufeld has 16 years of experience in education administration, which includes serving as school superintendent and district administration in school districts in Kansas, Nevada and Oklahoma. It said before joining the team, she was the vice president of academic services at the Oklahoma School of Science and Math.

“It has been a profound opportunity to work hard on the behalf of students and school learners to access the fields of technology, science, and the arts to bring innovation to the forefront,” Neufeld said. “Our children must be provided an open palette to become the thinkers and leaders of tomorrow and for the unknown careers of the future. Through the education initiatives of the Cosmosphere, we intend to reach beyond all borders and more intimately connect our resources and artifacts to be an intentional, international, living classroom community.”

The Cosmosphere said it serves over 17,000 students during a normal school year. It said those served include public and private school students from across the region as well as home school groups and youth organizations. It said education content can be delivered virtually, as well as in person. It said onsite services range from educational field trips and grade-appropriate content to overnight camp experiences. It said its science educators also deliver content through online streaming or onsite at schools throughout the region.

For more information on education experiences, contact JoAnna Strecker at 620-655-9319.

