Cosmosphere to host virtual conversation discussing what business leaders can learn from NASA Mission Control

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Cosmosphere will host a virtual conversation to discuss what business leaders can learn from NASA Mission Control.

The Kansas Cosmosphere says NASA’s Mission Operation Control Room is the location where crisis management skills are put to the test. It said its next virtual “Coffe at the Cosmo” will appeal to business leaders as well as space enthusiasts.

According to the Cosmosphere, starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, residents can participate in a virtual conversation with Gerry Griffin, who served as a flight director during the Apollo program and succeeded Chris Kraft as the director of the Johnson Space Center. It said Griffin will be joined by Sandy marshall, a leadership training expert that helped clients from Verizon and General Electric to Morgan Stanley understand how to bring improvisational skills to bear on critical moments of leadership.

The Cosmosphere said “Coffee at the Cosmo” attendees will learn how techniques like “Yes/And” thinking improve collaboration and outcomes and how that works with stories that Griffin will share from the MOCR. IT said for a preview of the conversation, Marshall’s guest blog can be found here.

“As Cosmosphere expands its corporate team building and leadership programming, content such as leadership lessons from Mission Control will be one of the ways we utilize the great leadership stories from space history as well as today’s space exploration companies,” said Mimi Meredith, Cosmosphere senior vice president of communication and chief development officer. “We are in a unique position to bring these unparalleled training resources to regional businesses.”

To participate, viewers should tune in here. Access is also available via Facebook Live.

