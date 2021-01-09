Advertisement

Applications open for Artist INC Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka artists can now apply for Artist INC Topeka.

ArtsConnect says Artist INC Topeka is an 8-week professional development opportunity for artists that work in all creative disciplines. It said the program provides cutting edge training seminars that address daily business needs and challenges artists of all disciplines face.

According to ArtsConnect, applications are due by Jan. 15, at 11:59 p.m.

ArtsConnect said artists will learn and grow together through artist facilitator mentoring, small group application activities, large group discussions and multi-media lectures. It said participants learn business skills relevant to their art and apply those skills with peers. It said all sessions will be held via Zoom.

According to ArtsConnect, Artist INC Topeka is a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance and supported by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission.

For more information, click here.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KS Democrats call for expulsion of Sen. Marshall, Congressmen, GOP calls it un-American
Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
On Jan. 7, Gov. Laura Kelly released the phases in which the COVID-19 vaccine will be...
Gov. Kelly announces timeline plan for all five phases
Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in October homicide

Latest News

The 2018 winner in the National Missing Children's Day poster contest
AG Schmidt, KBI announce National Missing Children’s Day poster contest
KDA Chief Engineer approves Wichita Co. water conservation plan
Kansas Chief Justice to deliver State of Judiciary address via video
Ike’s Virtual Book Club to feature Sarah Smarsh book
Kansas House Democrats make committee appointments