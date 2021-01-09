Applications open for Artist INC Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka artists can now apply for Artist INC Topeka.

ArtsConnect says Artist INC Topeka is an 8-week professional development opportunity for artists that work in all creative disciplines. It said the program provides cutting edge training seminars that address daily business needs and challenges artists of all disciplines face.

According to ArtsConnect, applications are due by Jan. 15, at 11:59 p.m.

ArtsConnect said artists will learn and grow together through artist facilitator mentoring, small group application activities, large group discussions and multi-media lectures. It said participants learn business skills relevant to their art and apply those skills with peers. It said all sessions will be held via Zoom.

According to ArtsConnect, Artist INC Topeka is a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance and supported by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission.

