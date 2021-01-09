AG Schmidt, KBI announce National Missing Children’s Day poster contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt and the KBI have announced a poster contest for National Missing Children’s Day.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is accepting entries for its 2021 Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

According to Schmidt, all Kansas fifth grade students are invited to create and submit art that represents the contest theme, “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” He said the art must be original, handcrafted, 8 and a half by 14 inches in size and contain the words “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.”

Schmidt said in 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. He said the annual poster contest is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and creates a chance for schools, law enforcement and child advocates to talk about the issue with youth, parents and guardians and to promote child safety.

“This contest creates awareness for the children who are missing, while also providing parents and teachers an opportunity to talk to kids about what to do if they’re approached by strangers,” Schmidt said.

“While this contest is for fifth graders, we know how important it is for parents to take time to discuss appropriate safety measures with each of their children,” said KBI Director Kirk Thompson.

According to Schmidt, the winner’s poster will also represent Kansas in the national contest. He said the national contest winner, and his or her parents and teachers, will be offered the chance to take a trip to Washington D.C. to participate in the National Missing Children’s Day ceremony in May of 2021.

Schmidt said entries must be received by Feb. 19. Complete contest rules and application forms can be found here.

According to Schmidt, Kansas has been participating in the annual poster contest since 2008. He said the 2020 state contest winner was Josiah Mdoe of Topeka who attends Stout Elementary School. He said Josiah’s winning poster can be found here.

