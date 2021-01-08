Washburn University to start spring semester remotely

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will start its spring semester with remote learning classes.

Washburn University says it will begin the spring semester with classes via remote learning systems. It said students, faculty and staff all got the notice on Friday afternoon in a letter from Dr. JuliAnn Mazacheck, vice president of academic affairs.

According to WU, the decision affects the Washburn University Campus, including the Washburn School of Law. It said any decisions regarding changes in the class schedule at the Washburn Institute of Technology will be made separately.

WU said the campus reopened after Winter Break, as scheduled on Jan. 4. It said it planned to offer in-person classes to begin the spring semester, but community transmission of COVID-19 in Shawnee Co. is at the highest possible level. It said Mazacheck cited this rating as the key decision making factor to begin classes remotely.

According to the University, the decision about classes will be reviewed on a weekly basis and it will return to in-person classes as soon as possible. It said residence and dining halls will reopen as scheduled. It said additional information will be forthcoming for students in classes with clinical and field placements, practica and internships.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.