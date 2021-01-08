Advertisement

Washburn University to start spring semester remotely

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will start its spring semester with remote learning classes.

Washburn University says it will begin the spring semester with classes via remote learning systems. It said students, faculty and staff all got the notice on Friday afternoon in a letter from Dr. JuliAnn Mazacheck, vice president of academic affairs.

According to WU, the decision affects the Washburn University Campus, including the Washburn School of Law. It said any decisions regarding changes in the class schedule at the Washburn Institute of Technology will be made separately.

WU said the campus reopened after Winter Break, as scheduled on Jan. 4. It said it planned to offer in-person classes to begin the spring semester, but community transmission of COVID-19 in Shawnee Co. is at the highest possible level. It said Mazacheck cited this rating as the key decision making factor to begin classes remotely.

According to the University, the decision about classes will be reviewed on a weekly basis and it will return to in-person classes as soon as possible. It said residence and dining halls will reopen as scheduled. It said additional information will be forthcoming for students in classes with clinical and field placements, practica and internships.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KS Democrats call for expulsion of Sen. Marshall, Congressmen, GOP calls it un-American
Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
On Jan. 7, Gov. Laura Kelly released the phases in which the COVID-19 vaccine will be...
Gov. Kelly announces timeline plan for all five phases
Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in October homicide

Latest News

The 2018 winner in the National Missing Children's Day poster contest
AG Schmidt, KBI announce National Missing Children’s Day poster contest
KDA Chief Engineer approves Wichita Co. water conservation plan
Kansas Chief Justice to deliver State of Judiciary address via video
Ike’s Virtual Book Club to feature Sarah Smarsh book
Kansas House Democrats make committee appointments