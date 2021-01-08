Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu named to AP First Team All-Pro list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - For their part leading the Chiefs to an NFL-best 14-2 record, three different Kansas City players were named to the Associated Press First Team All-Pro list.

The first-team selections were tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Kelce was honored as one of two unanimous selections to the First Team. He and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as the two unanimous selections.

The Chiefs tight end broke the NFL record for receiving yardage in a single-season by a tight end with 1,416 receiving yard. He brought in a franchise-best 105 catches for 11 touchdowns. Kelce also became the first tight end in NFL history to record five-straight 1,000 yard seasons.

Tyreek Hill was selected for the First-Team for the third time in his career. Hill hauled in 1,276 receiving yards and scored 17 total touchdowns, 15 of which were touchdown catches. That mark tied a franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season.

For the second straight season, Tyrann Mathieu earned First Team honors. Mathieu’s six interceptions ranks third most in the NFL.

Two more Chiefs players were named to the Associated Press second-team.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones both were selected to the AP All-Pro second team.

Mahomes put forth another incredible season, throwing for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns. He finished the 2020 season ranked second in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns.

Jones made his presence felt on the 10th-ranked defense in the NFL. Jones led the Chiefs in pressures (60), quarterback hits (28) and sacks (7.5).

