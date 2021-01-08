Advertisement

TFI chooses new Director of Marketing

(Production Control | Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI is welcoming a new Director of Marketing.

TFI says it is pleased to announce that Tony Galdean is its new Director of Marketing.

According to TFI, Galdean has over 28 years of experience in marketing and advertising. It said during his career, he has overseen various successful marketing and creative teams.

“Tony has extensive experience in marketing, and his expertise will be very beneficial to our agency. We are excited to welcome him to the Marketing team,” said Tina Holt, TFI Vice President of Marketing & Development.

TFI said as the Director of Marketing, Galdean will be responsible for the enterprise and marketing functions of the agency, which includes researching and creating new business opportunities, coordinating and executing marketing relationships and conducting market analysis for services.

According to TFI, Galdean earned his Bachelor of Arts from West Texas A&M University.

