Stormont CEO Kenagy among second dose recipients at Stomont Vail Events Center

Robert Kenagy gets the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy was among more than a thousand people getting the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccines Friday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Kenagy says outside of a few sore arms and reports of other mild symptoms that quickly fade, there haven’t been any negative reactions to the vaccines given at Stormont. He also says the CDC stays in contact with individuals to keep track of how people feel after receiving their shots. The agency even checked in to see if he had gotten his second dose yet.

According to Kenagy, the vaccine is the way through the pandemic.

“Number two,” Dr. Kenagy said, holding up two fingers. “You know this is also the peace sign and the victory sign. This is how we gain victory over this pandemic. This is, every day, the steps we take to put this virus away, take it out of our lives, is by getting enough people vaccinated.”

In the meantime, Kenagy urges everyone to keep following the guidelines to avoid infection - including mask wearing and avoiding crowds.

