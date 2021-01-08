Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in October homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charges against a third person in a 2020 homicide case.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against a third suspect, Todge Anderson, in relation to the 2020 homicide of Christopher J. McMillon.

According to Kagay, on Oct. 3, 2020, law enforcement was called to McMillon’s home at 311 SW Polk where a family member found him deceased after he had failed to appear at a basketball game. He said upon arrival, law enforcement found that McMillon had been shot and was cold to the touch. He said neighbors reported hearing gunshots at around 12:50 that morning.

Kagay said the investigation led officers to believe three people were involved in the homicide. He said on Jan. 5, Todge Anderson was taken into custody in Omaha, Neb. He said Anderson has now been charged with Murder in the First Degree, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony and Aggravated Robbery. He said that Anderson remains in custody in Nebraska and that his office will now initiate proceedings to have him extradited to Kansas to face these charges.

According to Kagay, the two other suspects have already been arrested. He said shortly after, Tishara Moran was taken into custody and charged with Murder in the First Degree and Aggravated Robbery. He said in late October, Latrelle Pralow was found near Seattle, Wash., where she was taken into custody and charged with three felonies for her role in the homicide: Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Robbery and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He said Praylow has already been returned to Kansas where she and Moran are being held on $1 million bonds and are set for a joint preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 29, at 9 a.m.

Kagay said the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation into this case. He said anyone with information related to these crimes should report the information to law enforcement immediately.

