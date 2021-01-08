Senate President-elect makes additional committee assignments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senate President-elect Ty Masterson has made additional committee assignments.

Senate President-elect Ty Masterson says he has released a full roster for several joint committees and other standing committees. He said the committee assignments are as follows:

Joint Committee on Administrative Rules & Regulations Vice-Chair - Kellie Warren Members - Dennis Pyle, Caryn Tyson, Oletha Faust-Goudeau, Ethan Corson

Joint Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice Oversight Members - John Doll, Molly Baumgardner, Renee Erickson, Kristen O’Shea, Elaine Bowers, Oletha Faust-Goudeau, Ethan Corson

Joint Committee on Information Technology Members - Caryn Tyson, Mike Petersen, Dennis Pyle, Tom Holland, Jeff Pittman

Joint Committee on Kansas Security Vice-Chair - Mike Petersen Members - Virgil Peck, Rick Kloos, Jeff Pittman, Mary Ware

Joint Committee on Special Claims Against the State Chair - Brenda Dietrich Members - Alicia Straub, David Haley

Joint Committee on Pensions, Investments and Benefits Vice-Chair - Jeff Longbine Members - Brenda Dietrich, Mike Fagg, Pat Pettey, Cindy Holscher

Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations Members - Dennis Pyle, Larry Alley, Dan Kerschen, Tom Holland, David Haley

Joint Committee on State Building Construction Members - Gene Suellentrop, J.R. Claeys, Rick Billinger, Marci Francisco, Tom Hawk

Robert G. (Bob) Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Chair - Richard Hildebrand Members - Beverly Gossage, Mark Steffen, Renee Erickson, Pat Pettey

Confirmation Oversight Chair - Gene Suellentrop Vice-Chair - Dinah Sykes Members - Ty Masterson, Rick Wilborn, Rick Billinger, Pat Pettey

Legislative Post Audit Members - Mike Thompson, Rob Olson, Caryn Tyson, Mary Ware, Ethan Corson

Interstate Cooperation Chair - Ty Masterson Vice-Chair - Gene Suellentrop Ranking Member - Dinah Sykes Members - Rick Wilborn, Rick Billinger, Richard Hildebrand, Cindy Holscher



