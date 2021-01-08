Senate President-elect makes additional committee assignments
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senate President-elect Ty Masterson has made additional committee assignments.
Senate President-elect Ty Masterson says he has released a full roster for several joint committees and other standing committees. He said the committee assignments are as follows:
- Joint Committee on Administrative Rules & Regulations
- Vice-Chair - Kellie Warren
- Members - Dennis Pyle, Caryn Tyson, Oletha Faust-Goudeau, Ethan Corson
- Joint Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice Oversight
- Members - John Doll, Molly Baumgardner, Renee Erickson, Kristen O’Shea, Elaine Bowers, Oletha Faust-Goudeau, Ethan Corson
- Joint Committee on Information Technology
- Members - Caryn Tyson, Mike Petersen, Dennis Pyle, Tom Holland, Jeff Pittman
- Joint Committee on Kansas Security
- Vice-Chair - Mike Petersen
- Members - Virgil Peck, Rick Kloos, Jeff Pittman, Mary Ware
- Joint Committee on Special Claims Against the State
- Chair - Brenda Dietrich
- Members - Alicia Straub, David Haley
- Joint Committee on Pensions, Investments and Benefits
- Vice-Chair - Jeff Longbine
- Members - Brenda Dietrich, Mike Fagg, Pat Pettey, Cindy Holscher
- Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations
- Members - Dennis Pyle, Larry Alley, Dan Kerschen, Tom Holland, David Haley
- Joint Committee on State Building Construction
- Members - Gene Suellentrop, J.R. Claeys, Rick Billinger, Marci Francisco, Tom Hawk
- Robert G. (Bob) Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare
- Chair - Richard Hildebrand
- Members - Beverly Gossage, Mark Steffen, Renee Erickson, Pat Pettey
- Confirmation Oversight
- Chair - Gene Suellentrop
- Vice-Chair - Dinah Sykes
- Members - Ty Masterson, Rick Wilborn, Rick Billinger, Pat Pettey
- Legislative Post Audit
- Members - Mike Thompson, Rob Olson, Caryn Tyson, Mary Ware, Ethan Corson
- Interstate Cooperation
- Chair - Ty Masterson
- Vice-Chair - Gene Suellentrop
- Ranking Member - Dinah Sykes
- Members - Rick Wilborn, Rick Billinger, Richard Hildebrand, Cindy Holscher
