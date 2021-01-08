Advertisement

Senate President-elect makes additional committee assignments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senate President-elect Ty Masterson has made additional committee assignments.

Senate President-elect Ty Masterson says he has released a full roster for several joint committees and other standing committees. He said the committee assignments are as follows:

  • Joint Committee on Administrative Rules & Regulations
    • Vice-Chair - Kellie Warren
    • Members - Dennis Pyle, Caryn Tyson, Oletha Faust-Goudeau, Ethan Corson
  • Joint Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice Oversight
    • Members - John Doll, Molly Baumgardner, Renee Erickson, Kristen O’Shea, Elaine Bowers, Oletha Faust-Goudeau, Ethan Corson
  • Joint Committee on Information Technology
    • Members - Caryn Tyson, Mike Petersen, Dennis Pyle, Tom Holland, Jeff Pittman
  • Joint Committee on Kansas Security
    • Vice-Chair - Mike Petersen
    • Members - Virgil Peck, Rick Kloos, Jeff Pittman, Mary Ware
  • Joint Committee on Special Claims Against the State
    • Chair - Brenda Dietrich
    • Members - Alicia Straub, David Haley
  • Joint Committee on Pensions, Investments and Benefits
    • Vice-Chair - Jeff Longbine
    • Members - Brenda Dietrich, Mike Fagg, Pat Pettey, Cindy Holscher
  • Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations
    • Members - Dennis Pyle, Larry Alley, Dan Kerschen, Tom Holland, David Haley
  • Joint Committee on State Building Construction
    • Members - Gene Suellentrop, J.R. Claeys, Rick Billinger, Marci Francisco, Tom Hawk
  • Robert G. (Bob) Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare
    • Chair - Richard Hildebrand
    • Members - Beverly Gossage, Mark Steffen, Renee Erickson, Pat Pettey
  • Confirmation Oversight
    • Chair - Gene Suellentrop
    • Vice-Chair - Dinah Sykes
    • Members - Ty Masterson, Rick Wilborn, Rick Billinger, Pat Pettey
  • Legislative Post Audit
    • Members - Mike Thompson, Rob Olson, Caryn Tyson, Mary Ware, Ethan Corson
  • Interstate Cooperation
    • Chair - Ty Masterson
    • Vice-Chair - Gene Suellentrop
    • Ranking Member - Dinah Sykes
    • Members - Rick Wilborn, Rick Billinger, Richard Hildebrand, Cindy Holscher

