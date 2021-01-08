Advertisement

Senate Democrats announce COVID-19 protocols for caucus

Kansas Statehouse
Kansas Statehouse(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senate Democrats have announced COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming caucus.

Senate Minority Leader-elect Dinah Sykes says there are new protocols that will be followed by the Senate Democrats during the 2021 Legislative Session. It said Democratic senators and staff will be required to do the following:

  • Masks must be worn in all public spaces and when interacting with others
  • Masks must be worn in offices when interacting with others
  • CDC recommendations must be followed
  • Social distancing must be followed
  • Hands must be washed frequently
  • Available testing should be taken advantage of regularly
  • KDHE guidelines on quarantining must be followed should a senator or staff member test positive
  • Meeting in small spaces like individual offices and elevators should be avoided

“Senate Democrats are glad to be back in Topeka to pass good public policy and get our state back on track as we recover from this health and economic crisis,” said Sykes. “We have learned so much about the way this virus is transmitted since this pandemic began, and our caucus is committed to following strict protocols to ensure we remain healthy to do the work ahead.”

According to Sykes, Senate Democrats have accepted President Masterson’s offer to allow committee members to watch proceedings remotely from their offices and to use an agreed-upon amount of time to travel to the committee rooms in order to ask questions and vote.

“It is critical that we take all possible precautions to keep our members, staff, and communities safe from exposure to this virus as a result of coming back to do this work,” Sykes said. “I will continue to work with President Masterson this session to identify common-sense strategies that protect Kansans and do not inhibit our legislative duties.”

