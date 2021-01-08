SBA, Treasury to reopen PPP, issue new guidance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The Small Business Administration and U.S. Treasury will reopen the Paycheck Protection Program the week of Jan. 11 and have also issued new guidance.

The Small Business Administration says it and the U.S. Treasury Department have announced that the Paycheck Protection Program will reopen the week of Jan. 11 for new and certain existing borrowers. It said to promote access to capital, only community financial institutions will be able to make First Draw PPP Loans on Monday, Jan. 11, and Second Draw PPP Loans on Wednesday, Jan. 13. It said the PPP will open to all participating lenders shortly after.

According to the SBA, this round of the PPP continues to prioritize Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $284 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses through March 31, and by allowing existing borrowers to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan.

“The historically successful Paycheck Protection Program served as an economic lifeline to millions of small businesses and their employees when they needed it most,” said Administrator Jovita Carranza. “Today’s guidance builds on the success of the program and adapts to the changing needs of small business owners by providing targeted relief and a simpler forgiveness process to ensure their path to recovery.”

“The Paycheck Protection Program has successfully provided 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion to America’s small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “This updated guidance enhances the PPP’s targeted relief to small businesses most impacted by COVID-19. We are committed to implementing this round of PPP quickly to continue supporting American small businesses and their workers.”

The SBA said key updates to the PPP include the following:

Borrowers can set their loan’s covered period to be any length between 8-24 weeks to best meet their business needs.

Loans will cover additional expenses like operations expenditures, property damage costs, supplier costs and worker protection expenditures.

Eligibility has been expanded to include 501(c)(6)s, housing cooperatives, destination marketing organizations and other organizations.

Provides greater flexibility for seasonal employees.

Certain existing borrowers may request to modify their First Draw PPP Loan amount.

Certain existing borrowers are now eligible to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan.

According to the SBA, a borrower is generally eligible for a Second Draw PPP Loan if the borrower:

Previously received a First Draw PPP Loan and will or has used the full amount only for authorized uses.

Has no more than 300 employees.

Can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.

