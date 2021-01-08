Advertisement

Riley Co. Health Dept. says 105 new positive COVID-19 cases

(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Since Wednesday, Riley County Health Department has confirmed 105 new positives and 24 additional recoveries.

Fourteen patients are receiving treatment at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan for their symptoms, along with one additional person under investigation, whose symptoms are severe but awaiting results of their COVID-19 test.

Riley County Health Department released a chart of expected vaccine availability for Riley County on Monday, January 4th.

On Thursday, January 7, Gov. Kelly announced new priority guidance following healthcare workers and long-term care facilities in Kansas.

Prioritizing those 65 and older to a higher phase, and including all healthcare workers into the first phase of vaccinations are adjustments to be made in the previously released chart from Riley Co. Health Dept.

Riley County Health Department received one shipment of 200 Moderna vaccines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and additional vaccines were received in partnership with Konza Prairie Community Health Center.

These partnerships allowed Riley Co. Health Dept. to vaccinate nearly 500 people and should receive a shipment of vaccines next week to start administering the required second doses.

Free nasal swab PCR testing will be held at The United Methodist Church in Randolph on Monday, January 11th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The United Methodist Church is located at 105 East Garrison Road in Randolph.

